PITB, MediaCom Digital Institute Jhang sign MoU to establish new e-Rozgaar 2.0 Centre

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MediaCom Digital Institute, Jhang, to establish an e-Rozgaar 2.0 Center aimed at equipping youth with in-demand digital skills and sustainable freelancing opportunities.

The MoU was signed by PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance, Sajid Latif, and MediaCom Digital Institute Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nadeem Aftab Sandhu. The signing ceremony was attended by PITB Director Skills Development Wing, Ahmed Islam, MediaCom Digital Institute Managing Director, Muhammad Manan Sarwar, along with senior officials from both organizations.

PITB’s e-Rozgaar 2.0 aims to provide youth with training in advanced digital skills aligned with market demands and create opportunities in freelancing, enabling them to secure respectable employment in both local and international digital markets.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that e-Rozgaar 2.0 marks a new phase of PITB’s flagship program, expanding access to digital skills through strategic partnerships with educational and training institutions. He emphasized that this initiative will help more young people achieve economic self-reliance through freelancing and digital entrepreneurship.