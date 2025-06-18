PIPS holds curtain raiser of GDI

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The Curtain Raiser Ceremony of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) was held at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad, hosted by Convener of the Pakistan–China Parliamentary Friendship Group and Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam.

The ceremony was honoured by the gracious presence of Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong while Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event drew participation from Members of Parliament, diplomats, academics, youth leaders, and representatives of civil society.

In her address, Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the GDI’s alignment with Pakistan’s national development vision, particularly in advancing inclusive growth, climate resilience, and South–South cooperation.

Recalling the launch of the GDI by President Xi Jinping at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021, she underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to institutionalizing the initiative through parliamentary processes and people-centric policymaking.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized the strategic relevance of the GDI to Pakistan’s maritime economy and regional connectivity, particularly within the broader framework of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong lauded Pakistan’s leadership in embracing the GDI at the legislative level, commending its efforts to deepen parliamentary cooperation and foster shared prosperity under the guiding principles of mutual respect and development.

Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Peace and Policy Research (PIPRA), Shakeel Ramey, and Ambassador (Rtd.) Maj. Gen. Dr. Raza Muhammad delivered insightful briefings on the global relevance and transformative potential of the GDI as a platform for inclusive, sustainable development.

The session was attended by Members of the National Assembly, including Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Ch. Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Mr. Khurshed Ahmed Junejo, Ms. Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Ms. Pullain Baloch, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Ms. Zeb Jaffar and Ms. Saba Sadiq.

The event was also attended by diplomatic representatives from Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to integrating the GDI framework into its national development agenda through sustained parliamentary engagement and future-focused initiatives.