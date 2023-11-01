PIO vows to resolve problems faced by regional newspapers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on Wednesday vowed to resolve the issues faced by the regional newspapers on priority.

He expressed the resolve regarding resolution of the issues of regional papers during a meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

The delegation led by RIUJ President Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood khan on assuming the charge of PIO.

The delegation also included Malik Rasheed, Raheel Anwar Swati, Zarar Farid, Arif Malik, Imran Maqsood and Muzaffar Bhatti.

They briefed the PIO about the issues faced by regional newspapers especially in obtaining health and accreditation cards.

On the occasion, PIO Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation that the issues of the regional newspapers would be resolved on priority and process of obtaining health cards would be made easy.

He said a comprehensive policy would be worked out to solve all the problems faced by the journalists and regional newspapers.