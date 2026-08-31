PIMS tragedy: Officials responsible for negligence to face criminal proceedings, says Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Monday said that those responsible for negligence in the PIMS tragedy would face criminal proceedings, as the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy over the deaths of 14 newborn babies.

Talking to the media at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said action had already been initiated against eight doctors and administrators in light of the initial inquiry report. He said officials and doctors found responsible for negligence, including the Executive Director, doctors who were on duty, heads of departments and other administrative officials, had been removed from their positions.

The minister said the inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not yet completed its proceedings. He said that following the initial report, the committee was reviewing the entire PIMS hospital and all its departments instead of limiting its inquiry to the Gynaecology Department.

Dr Tariq said the final inquiry report could identify more individuals responsible for negligence in the incident. “If further negligence is established against anyone, that person will also be dealt with strictly and awarded exemplary punishment,” he said.

He said punishment could not bring back the precious lives lost in the tragedy, but such action was necessary to make those responsible realise their duties.

The minister said holding those responsible accountable was aimed at ensuring that such tragic incidents did not occur again. He said the government wanted to ensure that no such incident occurred again, either in Islamabad or anywhere else, so that mothers would not lose their children and families would not have to bear such pain throughout their lives.

Dr Tariq said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for negligence in the PIMS tragedy. He said PIMS was established in 1985 and that this was the first such extremely tragic and heartbreaking incident to occur at the hospital.

The minister said PIMS provided medical facilities to people from a wide area, stretching from Peshawar to Jhelum and beyond. It also served the Potohar region and Azad Kashmir. He said shortcomings identified in PIMS’s safety arrangements were being addressed.

Dr Tariq said a new Executive Director of PIMS had already been appointed. He added that the Ministry of Health and the prime minister were directly monitoring the inquiry and safety measures being taken at the hospital.

The minister said any shortcomings or lapses identified in other departments of PIMS would also be addressed. He said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that such a tragic incident would not happen again.