PIMS, Polyclinic to provide best medical facilities to injured: Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal Friday emphasized that PIMS and Polyclinic would utilize all the resources to provide best medical facilities to the injured in bomb blast at Imambargah in Tarlai.

Addressing the media after inquiring the health of injured at PIMS hospital here, the minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the lost of lives and injured in the tragic blast.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, he added that he reached at Islamabad from Karachi not only to inquiry the health of injured but also instruct the medical team in both PIMS and Polyclinic to observed duties round the clock to save the lives of the victims.

He said that the Ministry of Health Secretary Health, Deputy Secretary and officials were already monitoring the situation.

He said that doctors, operation theater, medicines, and blood of all kinds available at both government’s hospitals and also prayed to Almighty for speedy recovery of the injured. Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed his sympathies with bereaved families.

The minister reiterated that all possible resources would be utilized by the health ministry to provide best medical facilities to injured and urged the whole nation to pray for their speedy recovery.