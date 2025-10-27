PIMS first Int’l Bariatric summit concludes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Department of General Surgery, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has successfully concluded the first International Bariatric summit with its fourth and final session.

The session was held under the patronage of Professor Dr. Atif Inam Shami, Consultant Bariatric and General Surgeon.

The summit brought together renowned experts and surgeons from around the world to share the latest research and advancements in bariatric surgery.

International speakers including Dr. Haris Khawaja (University of Oxford, UK), Dr. Sania Majeed (Weight Loss Center, New Jersey, USA), Prof. Dr. Lavrent Lyani (UAE), Dr. Aldizi (Bahrain), and Prof. Saeed (Tehran, Iran), who presented their research papers and shared insights with Pakistani counterparts.

Local surgeons from Islamabad — including Prof. Dr. Hanif, Dr. Burhan, Dr. Adnan, and others also contributed to the scientific sessions, enriching participants with valuable surgical knowledge and clinical experience.

Prof. Dr. Rana Imran Sikander, Executive Director, PIMS, commended the organizers and assured continued institutional support for such academic and professional development activities in the future.

The summit witnessed enthusiastic participation from young surgeons across Pakistan, who appreciated the platform for learning and professional networking.

They expressed the hope that similar knowledge-sharing events would be held regularly to strengthen surgical training and research opportunities within the country.