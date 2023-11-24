PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday continued receiving dengue patients with medical complications.

According to an official of the hospital, more dengue patients were admitted to the hospital. He said that no deaths were reported from dengue.

He said that keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients, 10 further beds in the medical ward II have been allocated for dengue patients.

He said that the Executive Director of PIMS, Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases, keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

He said that the ED has directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital. He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent any inconvenience in treatment.

The ED assured that, like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, he added. “The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care, and special steps have been taken in this regard,” the official added.