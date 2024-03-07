PIMA partners with Cheezious to aid Gaza medical relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has teamed up with Cheezious, food a chain in Pakistan, to provide essential medical assistance to the people of Gaza.

The fast-food chain has vowed to contribute Rs 50 for every meal sold to assist Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) in their efforts to provide medical relief to Gaza, including supplying medical supplies and treating the injured, said a press release issued here.

The memorandum of understanding, (MoU) titled “Every Order Counts,” was signed by PIMA General Secretary, Dr. Iftikhar Burney, and the Executive Director of Cheezious, Umer Farooq, on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by President PIMA Islamabad, Dr. Saeedullah Shah; former president, Brig. Dr. Asif Nawaz; Head of Marketing, Zihaib Hassan and Director of Corporate Affairs, Azam Shafi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Iftikhar Burney said that collaboration in acts of goodness and charity is an integral part of Islamic teachings. This MoU is a step forward in this direction. Serving humanity is our fundamental responsibility as doctors, and at this moment, the greatest opportunity for humanitarian service lies in assisting the people of Gaza.

He emphasized the urgent need to end the blockade in Rafah/ Gaza and establish safe humanitarian corridors for the seamless supply of medical aid, food, and the safe evacuation of the wounded. “We welcome the private sector’s collaboration in providing much-needed medical assistance to Gaza, acknowledging the crucial role it plays in addressing humanitarian crises”, he added.