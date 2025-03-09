Pilot project for Hepatitis B, C screening launches Skardu

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):In a groundbreaking initiative, a pilot project for Hepatitis B (HBsAg) and Hepatitis C (HCV) screening has been launched in the remote district of Nagar, Skardu.

This project marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s fight against hepatitis and represents a transformative step in the country’s healthcare sector, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

What makes this initiative particularly remarkable is the use of locally manufactured diagnostic kits, showcasing Pakistan’s growing self-reliance in healthcare technology. This project is not only a major achievement for the nation but also a life-saving intervention for underserved communities in far-flung areas.

This pilot project is aligned with vision of Prime Minister’s National Program for the Eradication of Hepatitis, and Federal Minister for Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal.

Pakistan is home to approximately 12 million people affected by Hepatitis B or C, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting 150,000 new cases annually. The launch of this project in Nagar, a region where hepatitis screening was previously unavailable, is a testament to the government’s commitment for providing equitable healthcare access to all citizens.

The project has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of Dr Karamat Raza, the District Health Officer (DHO), and local health authorities.

For the first time, residents of this remote area had access to essential diagnostic services, which were previously out of reach. This initiative is transforming the lives of communities that have long suffered from the burden of hepatitis and other diseases, offering them hope and access to basic healthcare facilities.

By utilizing domestically produced diagnostic solutions, Pakistan is not only addressing its healthcare needs but also setting an example of self-sufficiency in combating infectious diseases.

This project underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving significant advancements in healthcare and reaffirms the government’s resolve to eliminate hepatitis and ensure health for all.