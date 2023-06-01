Pilgrims satisfied with Ministry’s preparation for Hajj

Makkah Mukarma, Jun 01 (APP): The intending pilgrims of the government hajj scheme were filled with enthusiasm and commended the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for their sincere efforts in addressing their concerns.

In an interview with APP, they also appreciated Pak Hajj Mission’s dedicated efforts in promptly addressing any issues that arose.

After arriving in Makkah Mukarama from Madina Munawara, the pilgrims conveyed their deep attachment to Madinah, where they had experienced a life-changing journey during their eight-day stay.

Talking to APP, they said their primary purpose in Makkah was to perform Hajj, and they expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, as well as the staff of the Pakistan Hajj Mission and the Moavineen e Hujjaj, for their sincere efforts in addressing their concerns and guiding them in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Rana Ramzan, one of the intending pilgrims, praised the exceptional management of Senator Talha Mehmood, the minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, highlighting the outstanding performance of the ministry’s team.

Rana Ramzan also expressed deep appreciation for the Moavineen e Hujjaj, recognising their invaluable guidance and unwavering support throughout the entire stay in Madinah.

The quality of food provided during their stay in Madinah was excellent, and Rana Ramzan earnestly prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the country.

Salma, another pilgrim, commended the exemplary guidance and organizational skills of the Hajj Moavineen, reflecting the high level of competence in their roles.

Farooq Ahmed shared his satisfaction, stating that he encountered no problems throughout his entire eight-day stay in Madinah. Khalid Mehmood and Raheem both expressed their contentment with the hajj ritual training initiatives undertaken by the Ministry.

Khalid Mehmood emphasized their purposeful mindset for performing Hajj, devoid of complaints or concerns.

Raheem appreciated the efficient guidance provided by the building Moavineen, ensuring pilgrims were directed to their respective rooms in an organized manner.

Awais, originating from Multan, described his stay in Madinah as a profound and memorable experience. He diligently observed five daily prayers and expressed gratitude towards the Moavineen for facilitating his visit to Riaz ul

Jannah.

Additionally, when Awais fell ill, the Moavineen promptly took him to a hospital in Madinah, where he received excellent medical treatment.

The building where the pilgrims stayed was conveniently located near Masjid e Nabvi (PBUH), and the Moavineen extended their assistance to cater to the needs of their children. Overall, the pilgrims expressed their gratitude, praised the management, and shared their remarkable experiences throughout their pilgrimage journey.