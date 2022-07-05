PILDAT issues report on NA budget-session proceedings

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Tuesday issued its report on budget session for the fiscal year 2022-23 of the National Assembly (NA) that lasted for 24 days with holding 17 sittings.

The House, during June 6 and July 29, overall met for 52 hours and 49 minutes, disposing of almost 96 per cent agenda items. “In 15 out of 17 sittings, 100% agenda items were disposed of while maximum agenda items left over were 67.35% on June 8 sitting,” the PILDAT said in a news release.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP)-MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali was the most vocal legislature during the 43rd session of the NA with a recorded talk-time of two hours and 30 minutes.

During the session, as many as 17 bills were passed by the National Assembly including the Finance Bill-2022.