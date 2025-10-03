PIDCL assigned Rs 37 billion infrastructure projects in KP, Sindh

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):The federal government has assigned a broad portfolio of around Rs 37.42 billion infrastructure projects to Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Sindh.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, seven new PSDP schemes worth Rs 1.768 billion have been assigned to the company in KPK.

Among them, the flagship initiative focused on uplifting the underdeveloped districts of Shangla, for which Rs1 billion has been allocated on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis.

In addition, two significant infrastructure projects have been handed over to the company in Mansehra District.

These are the construction of an RCC pre-stressed bridge at Mari Safdar Shah on Siran River and another RCC pre-stressed bridge at Shah Da Punja on the same river, costing Rs399.6 million and Rs368.35 million, respectively.

In Sindh, the company will execute 11 schemes, eight in Karachi and three in Hyderabad, worth Rs 4.15 billion.

Alongside PSDP projects, the company has also been tasked with implementing SAP schemes in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These included 17 projects in Sindh for the fiscal year 2024–25 with a total allocation of Rs 4.25 billion, five projects in KP in the same period worth Rs 1.11 billion, and 10 projects in the province for 2025–26, costing Rs 2.15 billion.

The PIDCL will also implement the Karachi Urban Infrastructure Development Package with an estimated cost of Rs 15 billion. The PC-I of this package has already been submitted to Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The PC-I of another major scheme, titled Hyderabad Urban Infrastructure Development Package (Revamping & Rehabilitation), valuing Rs 5 billion, has also been submitted to CDWP.

Additionally, the organization is planning to develop federal courts in Karachi at an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion. A revised PC-I of this project is scheduled to be submitted shortly.