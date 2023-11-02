PIC Courtesy : Railways pensioner secures Rs 2.375 million gratuity

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Embracing the power vested in the Right to Information Act and bolstered by the indispensable support of the Pakistan Information Commission, Khalid Mahmood, a retired Pakistan Railways employee, has successfully claimed his long-awaited gratuity payment of Rs 2.375 million.

After retiring from Pakistan Railways in 2021, Khalid Mahmood faced a frustrating delay of two years in receiving his rightful gratuity payment. Faced with this protracted wait, Mahmood took a proactive stance, invoking his rights under the Right to Information Act. He initiated a formal request to Pakistan Railways, seeking transparent information regarding the causes behind the prolonged delay in disbursing his gratuity.

Responding to Mahmood’s appeal, the Pakistan Information Commission swiftly intervened, summoning the Pakistan Railways top official to address this matter. In a resolute hearing at the Pakistan Information Commission, the Joint Director of Pakistan Railways appeared and, in a written confirmation, acknowledged the deposit of Khalid Mahmood’s gratuity amount into his account.

During the hearing, Mahmood personally confirmed the successful transfer of the owed funds, marking a significant triumph for transparency and accountability in governance.

Commending the Pakistan Information Commission for its commendable performance and unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights to information, Khalid Mahmood lauded the Commission’s role in facilitating this resolution. This success story underscores the importance of governmental transparency and citizen empowerment through the enforcement of rights granted by legislation.