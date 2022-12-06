PIA operates special flight to transport Pakistan, England cricket teams to Multan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday operated a special flight from Islamabad International Airport to transport cricket teams of Pakistan and England to Multan for second match of the ongoing test cricket series.

The flight PK-6681 left for Multan at 2:55 after almost 3 hours and 55 minutes delay due to low visibility at the Multan airport caused by dense fog, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a brief press note.

He said the PIA made special arrangements for facilitation of the cricket teams and officials at Islamabad and Multan airports.