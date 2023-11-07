PIA contradicts data sharing allegations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Tuesday said that allegations of data sharing were baseless and politically motivated.

“PIA administration strongly denies and condemns these wrong allegations by a political party,” the spokesperson of PIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the allegations of data sharing made by a political party in a press conference were baseless and based on political motives.

He denied the allegations of a political party in a press conference held in Lahore a few days ago in which it was said that the airline’s management had shared data with the daughter of a business tycoon.

He said that the process of privatization of PIA was being completed in the light of the instructions of the Privatization Commission, Government of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that the allegations leveled in the press conference were baseless and based on political motives.