KARACHI, Aug 06 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL) on Thursday in its Jashne Azadi offer to its customers announced 14 per cent discount on flights operating on its primary domestic routes between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

The Jashne Azadi offer is announced in order to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, said a spokesperson of the National Flag Carrier.

The PIA’s discount offer is valid from August 07 till 14, 2020.

An unprecedented 73 kgs Free Baggage Allowance per passenger is also being offered to commemorate the occasion.

This is a unique offer and one of its kind.

Simultaneously, PIA will recommence it’s flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar on August 13 to show solidarity with the nation and reaffirm its resolve to returning the Aviation Industry back to normalcy post COVID – 19 crisis.