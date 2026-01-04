Philippine fiirm’s subsidiary inaugurates Islamabad office to boost health sector cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):The Philippine fiirm’s subsidiary inaugurated in Islamabad office to boost bilateral health sector cooperation.

Philippine Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez said on Sunday that the presence of a Philippine-registered pharmaceutical company in Pakistan reflected strong confidence in the country’s market and would open new avenues for cooperation in healthcare, supply chains and bilateral trade.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 2World Traders Pakistan in Islamabad, the Ambassador said the opening of the office marked an important milestone not only for the company but also for the growing economic and healthcare partnership between Pakistan and the Philippines.

He said vaccines and biological products were essential for strong and resilient health systems, adding that business initiatives like 2World Traders could promote public health while strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The newly established office was formally inaugurated by Abdul Razzaq Siddiq, Owner of 2World Traders Pakistan and President of Philippines-based 2World Traders Inc. The ceremony was attended by Honorary Consul General of the Philippines in Karachi Dr. Imran Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Dr. Obaid Ullah, representatives of Shifa International Hospital, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Dow Institute of Life Sciences (DILS), as well as senior industry and business figures.

Officials from DRAP emphasized the importance of regulatory cooperation and harmonization to facilitate pharmaceutical trade while ensuring compliance with international quality and safety standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Razzaq Siddiq said the company aimed to support Pakistan’s healthcare sector by improving access to essential vaccines and biological products, promoting technology transfer and encouraging local manufacturing. He announced plans to import key vaccines, including Tetanus Toxoid, with an initial shipment of 10 million doses to help address supply shortages.

He added that future initiatives included local production of anti-rabies serum in collaboration with DILS, as well as the development of anti-cancer medicines and anti-snake venom serum, particularly to serve undeserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan

Founded in 1988, 2 World Traders Inc. is a leading distributor of vaccines and biological products in the Philippines, with operations across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, supported by advanced cold-chain facilities and manufacturing collaborations in India and China.

The opening of the Islamabad office is expected to further strengthen Pakistan–Philippines trade relations, enhance healthcare collaboration and create new opportunities for bilateral investment.