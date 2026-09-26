Pharmacists’ role in healthcare highlighted

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) has observed the World Pharmacists Day with a ceremony highlighting the expanding role of pharmacists in patient care and healthcare delivery.

The event, organized by PPA Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), was attended by District Health Officer Islamabad Dr Syeda Rashida Batool as chief guest, along with pharmacists, healthcare professionals and PPA representatives.

The participants acknowledged the Health Department Islamabad for issuing a recent notification aimed at implementing pharmacy services in accordance with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act.

They appreciated the recent steps to strengthen pharmacy services in the federal capital.

PPA Islamabad, AJK and GB President Khakan Babar and Secretary Drug Control Wing and Senior Vice President PPA Sardar Shabbir Ahmed appreciated the initiative and said the implementation of pharmacy services would strengthen the role of pharmacists in patient care.

They said the measures covered key pharmacy services including patient counselling, prescription review, dispensing and pharmacovigilance, moving beyond a system focused primarily on inspection and licensing.

Dr Syeda Rashida Batool also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony marking World Pharmacists Day and acknowledged the contribution of pharmacists to healthcare and public welfare.

The PPA members reiterated their commitment to supporting reforms aimed at improving pharmacy services and ensuring better healthcare outcomes for the public.

World Pharmacists Day 2026 is being observed under the theme “Empowering Pharmacists for a Healthier Future.”