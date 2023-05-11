PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned an attack on historic building of Radio Pakistan and office of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) beating and harassing media persons and staffer of both organisations in Peshawar and demanded immediate arrest of PTI culprits and give them exemplary punishment.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari has called for an immediate inquiry into the serious laps of security to the official media outlets and broadcaster Radio Pakistan and APP.

“They damaged not only the newsrooms of both the organizations but also beat and harassed the staffers which are unwanted and unacceptable,” they said

They said the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building is a historic building that was constructed in 1935 and due to the emerging law and order situation ‘concrete steps’ should have been taken for the protection of it and APP offices. “we are deranged and upset over the damages done to the Radio Pakistan and APP offices in Peshawar and urge for the arrest of culprits” the statement said.

They said that media persons cameramen and DSNG staff are being attacked in different cities by political workers of a party which is disturbing and alarming.

PFUJ leadership called for immediate and urgent security and safety measures for the media houses across Pakistan and for the protection of journalists and media workers of both private and public sector media houses due to the worsening law and order situation. “ lives of journalists and media workers are directly exposed to the miscreants due to their job requirements” they demanded.