PFG holds first briefing session

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):The inaugural meeting of the Pakistan-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held on Tuesday under the convenership of MNA Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, featuring a detailed briefing session by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions during the session covered key areas including the current status of Pakistan-Palestine bilateral relations, avenues for enhanced parliamentary cooperation, Pakistan’s position on Palestine-related cases at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and strategies for media engagement and public diplomacy.

Members of the Friendship Group collectively offered prayers for the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and commitment to raising its voice against the violence and injustices perpetrated by the Israeli and Indian governments.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared encouraging updates with Senator Mushtaq regarding recent diplomatic developments involving the Israeli government, highlighting Pakistan’s continued engagement on the issue at international forums.

The session was attended by MNAs Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, Khurram Munawar Manj, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Saba Sadiq, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan also joined the meeting virtually.