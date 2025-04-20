28.2 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPFC urges cohesive measures to protect Murree forests from timber mafia, wildfires
National

PFC urges cohesive measures to protect Murree forests from timber mafia, wildfires

38
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has called for urgent cohesive measures to protect the Murree forests from the devastating impacts of the timber mafia and recurring wildfires.
Chairing board of directors meeting here Sunday PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq emphasized that the forests in Murree are a critical natural asset, not only for their ecological value but also for their role in mitigating climate change and supporting the local economy, said a news release.
The unchecked activities of the timber mafia, coupled with inadequate enforcement of forestry laws, have led to widespread deforestation in the region, he added.
Additionally, recurring wildfires—often attributed to human negligence—pose a severe threat to biodiversity and the livelihoods of communities reliant on these forests.
The PFC highlighted the importance of preserving Murree’s forests, which are vital for maintaining a balanced ecosystem, preventing soil erosion, and ensuring sustainable water resources.
The council urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, enforce stricter penalties for illegal logging, and invest in modern firefighting equipment to combat wildfires effectively.
He also called for community involvement in conservation efforts and the implementation of public awareness campaigns to promote sustainable forest management.
Protecting Murree’s forests is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s natural heritage and secure a sustainable future,he remarked.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan