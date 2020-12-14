Petroleum Commission report to be made public :Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday said Petroleum Commission report would be made public after getting consent of the federal cabinet.

In a tweet, he said the report of the Commission, constituted by the federal government, has been received and would be presented before the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

وفاقی حکومت کے حکم پر قائم کردہ پٹرولیم کمیشن کی رپورٹ وزیراعظم کو موصول، وزیراعظم کے حکم کے مطابق رپورٹ کل کیبینٹ کو پیش کی جاے گی اور وزیراعظم کی ہدایت کے مطابق کیبینٹ اپرول کے بعد پبلک کی جاے گی، احتساب اور شفافیت صرف تحریک انصاف کا خاصہ ہے — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) December 14, 2020

He said transparency and accountability is hallmark of the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).