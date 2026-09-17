Petroleum pump, dealers associations assure full support for PM’s fuel relief scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik Thursday held a meeting with representatives of petroleum pump and dealers associations to brief them on the mechanism for implementation of the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme.

The representatives were given a detailed briefing on the operational mechanism of the relief scheme, including the process for providing relief to eligible consumers.

Queries and concerns raised by the petroleum pump and dealers associations were addressed during the meeting.

The State Bank of Pakistan briefed the participants on the reimbursement mechanism and assured that claims submitted under the scheme would be processed within 48 hours, ensuring timely reimbursement to participating petroleum dealers.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications briefed the participants on the digital system developed for implementation of the scheme.

It was also informed that a dedicated control room has been established to facilitate petrol pumps and address their queries and complaints. Petrol pumps can contact the control room at 9772 for assistance.

The meeting was further informed that funds for three months have been earmarked for the Fuel Relief Scheme, out of which Rs. 25 billion for the first month has already been provided to the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate timely reimbursement under the scheme.

The representatives of the petroleum pump and dealers associations welcomed the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme and assured their full cooperation and support to the Government in ensuring its smooth implementation and providing relief to the public.

Ali Pervaiz Malik appreciated the cooperation extended by the petroleum dealers and emphasized the importance of close coordination among all stakeholders for the effective, transparent and timely implementation of the relief initiative.

Secretary Petroleum Division, Additional Secretary Petroleum Division, Additional Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, Director General Oil, Executive Director State Bank of Pakistan, representatives of OGRA, OCAC, and representatives of petroleum dealers and pumps associations were present at the meeting.