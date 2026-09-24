Petroleum prices cut by up to Rs2.63 per litre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised downward the ex-depot prices of petroleum products for September 25, 2026, the Petroleum Division said on Thursday.

According to a press release, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs2.63 per litre from Rs414.75 to Rs412.12.

The price of Motor Spirit (MS) has been cut by Rs0.84 per litre from Rs390.12 to Rs389.28.

The revised prices will take effect from September 25, 2026.

The Petroleum Division said the changes were necessitated by global events, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidentals.