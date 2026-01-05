Petroleum minister reviews winter load management

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik chaired a meeting to review the gas supply situation, winter load management, and consumer complaint redressal across the country.

The meeting was briefed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on gas supply arrangements for the ongoing winter season, said a press release issued here Monday.

The companies informed that, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, domestic consumers are being provided enhanced gas supply to ensure maximum public relief during winter.

SNGPL reported that it has supplied 95 mmcfd additional gas in December 2025 compared to December 2024, while SSGC supplied 32 mmcfd more gas during the same period compared to last year. The Minister expressed satisfaction that gas supply to domestic consumers this winter was better than previous winter.

The meeting was further informed that IoT-based monitoring systems / Town Border system has been deployed at gas network tail ends to automatically generate alarms in case of pressure drops. While appreciating this initiative, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik directed SSGC to further improve its pressure management and alarm systems, particularly for tail-end areas, to ensure timely response and uninterrupted supply.

“Assuring public convenience is paramount & customer service must be improved”, the Minister directed both SUI companies to maintain adequate gas pressure and ensure consistent service delivery, especially for domestic consumers.

OGRA audit report on compliance with Service Standards for complaint redressal was also reviewed.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) presented its audit report on compliance with OGRA Service Standards,

focusing on complaint handling and redressal. According to the audit, 98.5% of consumer complaints in SNGPL and 97% in SSGC were resolved in accordance with OGRA’s prescribed standards.

While appreciating the overall performance, the Minister directed that complaint redressal be validated by OGRA on a quarterly basis. He specifically instructed the SUI companies to ensure that the remaining 2–3% of complaints are also resolved strictly in line with regulatory standards. The Minister further directed the companies to incorporate a customer feedback system upon resolution of each complaint to enhance transparency, accountability, and service quality.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to consumer relief, efficient service delivery, adoption of modern

technologies, and strict regulatory compliance in the gas sector.