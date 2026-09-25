Petrol price rises by Rs2.02 per litre, diesel falls by Rs3.59

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products for the period from September 26 to 28, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the price of Motor Spirit (petrol) was increased by Rs2.02 per litre, from Rs389.28 to Rs391.30.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), however, was reduced by Rs3.59 per litre, from Rs412.12 to Rs408.53.

The Petroleum Division said the price adjustments were necessitated by global factors, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidentals.