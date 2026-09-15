Petrol price raised by Rs4.10, HSD by Rs6.41 per litre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The federal government on Tuesday revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.10 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs6.41 per litre, effective from September 16, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated the revised prices under the prevailing petroleum pricing mechanism.

Following the revision, the price of Motor Spirit (petrol) increased from Rs380.24 to Rs384.34 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel rose from Rs409.42 to Rs415.83 per litre.

The Petroleum Division attributed the adjustment to changes in international Platts rates, premiums and other associated costs.

The revised prices will remain effective from September 16 under the government’s prevailing petroleum pricing mechanism.