Petrol price raised by Rs2.29, diesel by Rs1.11

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):The government on Wednesday increased petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs2.29 and Rs1.11 per litre, respectively, effective Sept 3.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the federal government’s revised petroleum pricing mechanism.

According to a Petroleum Division notification, the price of petrol (Motor Spirit) has been raised from Rs343.87 to Rs346.16 per litre.

The price of HSD has also been increased from Rs370.92 to Rs372.03 per litre.