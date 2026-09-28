Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs2.27 and Rs3.56 per litre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The government on Monday reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.27 and Rs3.56 per litre, respectively, with effect from September 29, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Petroleum Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products under the petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of high-speed diesel was reduced from Rs408.53 to Rs404.97 per litre, showing a decrease of Rs3.56.

Similarly, the price of motor spirit (petrol) was reduced from Rs391.30 to Rs389.03 per litre, a decrease of Rs2.27.

The Petroleum Division said the changes in prices were necessitated by global events, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidentals.