Petrol, diesel prices increased by up to Rs1.08 per litre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):The government has increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by up to Rs1.08 per litre, effective September 2, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of HSD has been increased by Rs0.51 per litre, from Rs370.41 to Rs370.92 per litre.

The price of Motor Spirit (petrol) has increased by Rs1.08 per litre, from Rs342.79 to Rs343.87 per litre.

The revised prices will remain effective from September 2, 2026, under the revised petroleum pricing mechanism