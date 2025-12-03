Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Petition moved in IHC for PTI founder’s medical examination

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):A petition has been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking medical examination of PTI founder by the doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Khan Afridi has filed the case. The petition said that PTI founder is a former prime minister and he is facing some medical problems.
It said that to fulfill the demands of justice, better medical facilities should be provided from Shaukat Khanum Hospital to the PTI founder. The petitioner had named the Punjab’s Home Department as respondent in the case.
