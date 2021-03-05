Pesco issues power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, Mar 05 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Swat, Kohat and Risalpure due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco here on Friday, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 7 from 9;00 AM to 2:00 PM ,resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, KachaGhari, PPI 1, Express 1,2, Hayatabad 1, Olempia, Karkhano Market, feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 7,9, 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, North West , Kedny Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Muhmand Steel, Nothren Botling feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on March 6,8 and 10 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV, Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, ShaukatKhanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood, Frontier Ceramics feeders would face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on March 6, 8, 10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana , KSM, Old Naguman , New Naguman , Takht Abad feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on March 6,8 10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.Resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gull Abad, Lucy Star, Jinnah College, Chamkani Depot feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on March 6, 9,11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Atif Abad, Eid Gah, Charsadda Road, Surbuland Pura, Dalazak , Nishat, Faqor Abad 1feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on March 6, 9, 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial , Benazeer Woman University , Pajagai 1,2, ChagharMati, Opazai, Shaeen Complex, Mathra 1, Kochian 1,2,feeders would face

inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV InduatrialKohat Road Grid Station on March 6, 8, 10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old DehBahadar, Industrial , Ameen Colony, Bara, NodhiaPayan, Dora road, New Dehbahadar, LandiArbab 3, Sunehri Masjid, Murshid Abad, Abasain, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Kotal Town Kohat Transmission Line on March 6 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Resultantly consumers of 132 KV KDA and Kohat Grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak – Shahibagh Transmission Line March 8 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV New Warsak and Warsak Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industiral Grid Station on March 8 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter , New Kohat Road, MurshidAbad,Bhana Mari, WazirBagh, Old Kohat Road, Gulberg feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on March 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishterabad, Sethi feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on March 6, 9,11,13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, Kachori, Phandoo Baba, Urmer 2, Hazarkhwani , Yakatoot, New Kohat Road, WazerBagh feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on March 6, 9 and 11from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV ShahiBagh 1, Warsak 1,2, OCF 2 feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on March 6, 8,10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on March 6, 9, 13 ,16,20,23,27,29 and 31 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Gull Abad, Taj Abad, University Complex, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Danish Abad, CMB, Regi, Agriculture feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on March 6, 7 ,13 14,20,21,27 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MalamJaba,Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Marguzar, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qamber, Singer, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on March 6, 8,10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kharmatoo, Gumbat, Shadi Khel, Kohat Express, Old Gumbat feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Kohat Grid Station on March 6, 8,10 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV City kohat, Eid Gah, Gamkol, Hungu Road, New Usterzai, Ashazai 1, feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshra City Grid Station on March 8 and 10 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV NMC, Bara Bandhai, Khshgai Express, Ziyatat Kaka Shahib, Company Bagh, Industrial R1salpur,Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River, Old Bara Bandai, Risalpure Cantt, Sohail Joti Mill, Urmer Colony feeders would face inconvenience.