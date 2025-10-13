Pervaiz Malik attends 14th St. Petersburg International gas Forum 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik is currently visiting the Russian Federation to participate in the 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2025 (SPIGF).

During the visit, the Minister held a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas, and minerals sectors.

Leading the Pakistani delegation at this prestigious global gathering of energy leaders, the Minister showcased Pakistan’s energy sector reforms and investment potential to an international audience.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, during a high-level plenary session titled “Gas Market 2025–2035: New Contours in a Fast-Moving Environment,” the Minister presented Pakistan’s comprehensive energy sector transformation, highlighting investor-friendly policies introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to deepening energy cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen partnerships across key domains. A series of strategic meetings were held on the sidelines of the forum to further these objectives.

In a key engagement, the Minister met with Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom, to discuss avenues for collaboration.

The talks were highly productive, with both sides agreeing to enhance cooperation between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Gazprom.

The Minister also met with senior representatives from Rusgeo (the Russian Geological Survey Company) and Nedra Digital, a leading AI-based energy company.

These discussions focused on exploring concrete opportunities for Russian investment in Pakistan’s mineral exploration and energy development projects.

On the sidelines of the forum, he held a productive meeting with Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, to discuss avenues for trilateral and regional cooperation in the energy sector.

Looking ahead, the Minister extended a formal invitation to international investors to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a leading global destination for investment in the natural resources sector.