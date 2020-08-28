Pervaiz Khattak calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed matters of national importance during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said the opposition’s stance on FATF was against larger interest of the country, adding that the opposition parties should prefer national interests to personal and political interests.

Sarwar said PTI government was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming the government was not wary of the opposition within or outside the parliament.

He further said the government will complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that PM Imran Khan had no personal agenda.

Governor Punjab urged the opposition to desist from political point-scoring and support the legislation on FATF.

Sarwar said supremacy of law and order was the topmost priority of the PTI government and it was taking practical steps to strengthen institutions so that accountability can be ensured at every level. He regretted the fact that some elements could not digest country’s onward journey to progress and prosperity under the PTI government.

Sarwar said the government was working hard to strengthen Pakistan economically and had managed to decrease in the current account deficit, adding that the world economic organisations had also lauded economic upswing of the country.

Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, speaking during the meeting, said Pakistan was making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the government will overcome economic challenges soon.

He said steps were being taken to strengthen national organizations, expressing the hope that Pakistan has a glorious future ahead.