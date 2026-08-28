Pervaiz Ashraf calls for parliamentary probe into PIMS fire tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday called for a thorough parliamentary investigation into the tragic fire incident at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), in which newborn babies lost their lives.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Ashraf urged the National Assembly speaker to constitute a parliamentary committee comprising members from both the government and opposition to investigate the incident.

Earlier, the motion was passed to discuss the PIMS fire tragedy by suspending the retinue agenda of the house.

He also proposed that the committee visit PIMS, examine the situation on the ground and hear from the hospital administration, parents of the deceased babies, nurses, doctors and other staff.

Ashraf said the committee should determine whether any doctor, nurse or security official was injured while 14 newborn babies lost their lives.

He stressed that Parliament should ensure a complete and impartial investigation and bring the facts before the nation.

Ashraf said the committee should include experts, including those with expertise in hospital safety, electrical installation and fire hazards.

He said the incident was deeply heartbreaking and had left the entire nation in mourning.

Ashraf stressed that the PIMS tragedy required a serious review of the entire healthcare and safety system to prevent such incidents in the future.

PPP leader questioned how a fire could break out in a nursery and why, even after three days, the authorities had not determined how it started.

He asked whether any staff member was present with the babies when the fire broke out and what steps were taken to rescue them.

He also questioned reports that doors, including an emergency exit, were closed, saying such arrangements required a proper investigation.

Ashraf said the tragedy occurred at the country’s major hospital in the federal capital.

He said hospitals required proper training, funding and systems to identify and prevent potential hazards.

Ashraf questioned the conflicting explanations about the cause of the fire, including reports involving an air-conditioning system, an electrical spark and wiring.

He said the government should first establish the actual cause of the tragedy before taking administrative action against officials.

Ashraf warned that merely passing a resolution, delivering speeches and offering prayers would not be enough.

He called for those found responsible for negligence to be held accountable after a transparent investigation.