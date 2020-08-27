Permanent solution to Karachi’s civic issues in offing: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations in Karachi and would announce a plan for a permanent solution to the metropolitan’s civic problems.

“We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system & resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said, “We will not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis.”

He directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure restoration of utilities in the flooded city on an emergency basis.

“[I] Have directed Chairman NDMA to immediately not only rescue stranded people but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need,” he said.

Imran Khan said his government was fully cognizant of the sufferings of people of Karachi in the wake of heavy rains.

He mentioned that he was in constant contact with Chairman NDMA and Governor Sindh for regular updates of the situation.