People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan

People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan
APP36-241021 KARACHI: October 24  People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP36-241021 KARACHI:
APP37-241021 KARACHI: October 24  People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP38-241021 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR