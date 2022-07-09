People should dispose of offal, hides to avoid waste pollution: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday appealed public to make special arrangements for the disposal of their sacrificial animals’ offal and hides to avoid waste pollution and blockage of drains as heavy monsoon rains have been predicted.

The minister, in her message on Eid ul Azha said, “We are celebrating Eid this year during the monsoon season and the country will get more rains than usual after the prolonged dry spell”.

She requested the people to sacrifice animals at a specific and designated place, adding, slaughtering in the streets will increase garbage and block the drains”.

She said people should abstain from throwing animal hides and offal in the open and avoid using plastic bags and bottles.