People reject PML-N, PPP; PTI to win GB election: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would win the upcoming election in the northern areas.

In a video statement, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan were supporting the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and the party’s workers and supporters were enthusiastically participating in the election campaign.

He said Maryam Safdar spoke in Gilgit Baltistan today and as usual her tone was defeatist and very uncivilised and she talked about turncoats and rigging in election.

He reminded that her father Nawaz Sharif was the founder of “lotacracy” and he set up its “first factory in Changa Manga”.

The minister also recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-N had a government in Gilgit Baltistan for five years and due its poor performance it was bound to lose the upcoming elections.

People of Gilgit Baltistan would like to ask what Pakistan Muslim League-N want to do for them now that it could not do in the last five years, he added.

The minister said similarly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party should tell what his party would do for the people of Gilgit Baltistan where his party also had a government for a period of five years.

The People had lost faith in those who were involved in corruption and misgovernance and the two parties would be defeated in the elections, Shibli added.