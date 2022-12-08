People of Pakistan always strived for people-centric democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that democracy was the foundation of an emancipated society and people of Pakistan always strived for a people-centric democracy.

The foreign minister, in his address at the 15th Bali Democracy Forum held in Bali, called for reform of international financial institutions, according to a Foreign Office press release.

Foreign Minister Bilawal undertook an official visit to Indonesia on December 7-8, at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Addressing the forum, the foreign minister also underscored the importance of democracies in developing countries to collaborate in responding to common challenges.

Foreign Minister Bilawal held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart wherein they reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen dialogue at all levels and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also signed a landmark MoU on the establishment of a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) at the Foreign Minister level. JMC will oversee mutually beneficial cooperation and promote regular bilateral engagement.

In Bali, the foreign minister also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia-Herzegovina H.E. Dr. Bisera Turkovic and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral engagement between the two brotherly countries.

During his visit, the foreign minister also addressed International Conference on Afghan Women Education and underlined the need for concrete and practical assistance programmes benefiting all sections of the society.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Afghanistan.

After conclusion of his visit to Indonesia, the foreign minister will travel to Singapore for an official visit.