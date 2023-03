ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said people of Khudian (Kasur) had buried the politics of Imran Khan by attending in massive numbers in Maryam Nawaz’s Jalsa.

The minister made remarks from her Twitter handle while sharing some snaps of the massive gathering addressed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Khadian, Kasur earlier in the day.