People know ‘criminals’ who ruined national economy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday the people of Pakistan knew the “criminals” very well who had ruined the national economy.

The minister shared the official data on her Twitter handle showing how the Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ruined the economy.

According to the data, the Federal Bureau of Revenue collected Rs 3,843.8 billion during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government from 2013-2018 and Rs 3,828.5 billion during the PTI regime, she said.

Similarly, she said, the fiscal deficit stood at 4.1 percent during the PML-N government, and it rose to 7.9 percent during the PTI rule. Likewise, Pakistan’s gross domestic product fell from $ 356.8 billion during the PML-N tenure to $ 300.8 billion during the PTI’s four years rule, the minister added.