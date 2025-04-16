22.7 C
National

PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has taken action against M/s Trade Serve International Private Limited (FM 103 Multan) for issuing dishonored cheques against the outstanding dues and violation of media laws.
An FIR has been registered to this end at Police Station Jalilabad, Multan, said a news release.
The action against the aforementioned company was initiated due to non-payment of outstanding dues amounting to
Rs. 35,025,000  and for operating the FM radio station without license renewal.
It is pertinent to mention that PEMRA had provided the company with multiple notices, show-cause, and opportunities for defense to ensure compliance with rules and regulations. However, the company continued to violate PEMRA laws and carried on illegal FM transmissions.
Following due process, the PEMRA Regional Office Multan obtained search warrants and confiscated all broadcasting equipment being used for the illegal transmissions.
