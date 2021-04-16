PEMRA bans coverage of proscribed TLP on electronic media

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday banned the television and radio coverage of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after it was declared a proscribed organization by the government.

The authority, in a letter sent to all satellite TV channels and FM radio stations, referred to the Ministry of Interior’s notification in which it said the government “has declared Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in acts of terrorism, [and] acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”.

It noted that the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012, and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015, required that programmes “shall conform to the laws of the country”.

Additionally, PEMRA said, Clause 3(3) of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 also “prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations”.

“Therefore, […] while exercising powers conferred under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended [by] PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, media coverage of ‘Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan’ is banned,” the letter said.

PEMRA directed all the satellite TV channel and FM radio licensees to “restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this organisation (TLP)”.