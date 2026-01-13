PEIRA orders ICT schools to enforce 10% free education quota

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA) has ordered all private schools in the federal capital to enforce the mandatory 10 percent need-based scholarship and free education quota.

The directive, issued under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012, requires institutions to give priority to orphan children and children of Shuhadas while making admissions under the policy.

PEIRA has asked schools to submit details of students enrolled under this quota by January 20, 2026, warning that non-compliance will invite strict action under the ICT-PEIRA Act, 2013.