PEC, AJK government sign landmark MoU to launch Graduate Engineer Trainee Program

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Planning and Development Department, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), to implement the PEC Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Placement Program across key engineering departments of the AJ&K.

The MoU was signed by Head Corporate Affairs Unit, PEC Engr Muhammad Sohail Khan and Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Atif Rahman. Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir and Chief Secretary AJK Kushal Khan graced the occasion, while Registrar PEC Engr. Khadim Hussain Bhatti and other senior officials were also present.

Under the agreement, the Planning and Development Department will place graduate engineers in leading engineering departments, including the Central Design Office (CDO), Communication & Works (Highways), Physical Planning & Housing

Public Health Engineering, Planning & Development Department, Government of AJ&K, Electricity Department AJ&K, Power Development Organization, Machinery Division (PWD), and the IT Department, Government of AJ&K. The program aims to provide structured, supervised, and hands-on practical training to fresh engineering graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir said the GET Program, modeled after the “house job” system for medical graduates, consists of a six-month training cycle, including five months of field-based learning and one month focused on soft skills development.

He said the initiative is designed to enhance employability, strengthen technical competence, and better prepare young engineers to meet the evolving demands of the engineering sector.

Chief Secretary AJK said the initiative would help bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, while strengthening the technical capacity of public sector institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added that trained engineers would contribute more effectively to development projects and service delivery across the region.

The signing of the MoU is being viewed as a significant step for the engineering community in AJK.

Through close coordination between PEC and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Graduate Engineer Trainee Placement Program is expected to develop a skilled, confident, and industry-ready engineering workforce to support the region’s long-term development objectives.