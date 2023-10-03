Pearson Pakistan & British Council hosted an informative Forum for partner-school Principals

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Pearson Pakistan and British Council held the “Principals’ Forum” to facilitate Pearson’s partner schools and their learners by showcasing their inspirational experiences, their learning journey, and delivery of Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

This event held here on Tuesday was an opportunity to dive deeper into knowing and understanding the variety of academic opportunities and resources available to students at these partner schools.

The forum provided an insight into the latest Pearson Edexcel news, an exciting preview of the onscreen mocks service, an onscreen assessment roadmap, 9-1 grading, and a closer look at International GCSE and International A Levels modular qualifications, and British Council’s valuable contribution as an exam delivery partner facilitating exams across the country.

The event was attended by Ms. Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Türkiye, Harriet Gardner, Regional Exams Director, South Asia, and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership and Principals.

Ms. Kathryn Booth delivered a keynote presentation on “Preparing students for their future, with Pearson Edexcel qualifications”. She said “It’s great to see so many schools in Pakistan starting to see the value in our offer of International GCSEs and International A levels. Our Principals’ Forum will enable school leaders to get to grips with our qualifications in more detail and hear about our unique and innovative services, including access to scripts and onscreen assessment”.

Harriet Gardner said that, “We are pleased to be working with Pearson Edexcel in Pakistan. Our collaboration supports young people to get academic content that leads to globally recognized qualifications. We at the British Council are committed to helping young people gain the skills, confidence, and connections to transform their lives, including through the access that these qualifications provide them.”

Ghousia Naveed, Head of School, Beaconhouse School System (BSS) AECHS Campus delivered a session about their adoption of the Pearson Edexcel International GCSE Onscreen Assessment programme, piloted by five campuses under the MoU between Beaconhouse School Systems and Pearson Edexcel. She further said that we at Beaconhouse AECHS campus look forward enthusiastically to start this quality journey with Pearson Edexcel by providing our students with a huge opportunity to excel in their learning expedition effectively.”

Waleed Mushtaq, CEO, Roots International Schools & Colleges, shared his testimonial and insights about the adoption of Pearson Edexcel International GCSE and iPrimary qualifications across their schools.

Asma Saleem, General Manager, Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum & Assessments – The Millennium Education, delivered a session on the value of Pearson Edexcel Early Years and iPrimary qualifications across their campuses.

The event was a success as participants left with insight and greater comprehension of the academic tools at their disposal to enhance the education quality for learners at their institute because Pearson Pakistan and British Council were able to effectively arrange and conduct this forum.