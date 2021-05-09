MIRPUR (AJK): May 09 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said “early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute is key to progress and prosperity of South Asia.

He underlined the need to take Kashmiris on board for the peaceful resolution of the much delayed Kashmir dispute.

He was talking to media in Baloch town of AJK after offering fateha for the departed soul of the wife of Minister of law and Parliamentary affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, who died few days of illness.

PM said Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between Indian and Pakistan but it was a question of granting right to self determination to the Kashmiri people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said India was not sincere in the settlement of the issue and her offer of talks were merely to hoodwink the international community from the worst human rights situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir.

Farooq Haider said that Kashmiris were the fundamental party to the dispute and no solution of Kashmir issue will be possible without their participation.

Referring to the fort general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir Haider asserted that his party will retain power in Azad Jammu Kashmir winning the polls in view of, what he claimed, the tremendous performance of his government in socio economic uplift of the State.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the people of Poonch for their unique sacrifices during the liberation movement in 1947 and remained committed for the liberation of Kashmir from dogra despotic rule.

He appealed people to strictly follow the preventive measures as the third spike of the corona pandemic is more dangerous to that of the previous.

He asked people to maintain social distancing and implement the SOPs in Eid congregations to avert increasing threat of the pandemic to human life.