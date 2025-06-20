Peace through unity and creativity: National Peace Festival concludes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):The National Peace Festival 2025 wrapped up at the National Skills University Islamabad, spotlighting the power of unified national narratives, creative expression, and economic strategies in fostering sustainable. The event underscored the importance of unified efforts in building a more peaceful and resilient society. Addressing the ceremony,Director General of the Islamic Research Institute, Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq spotlighted the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative’s pivotal role in fostering tolerance, civic responsibility, and national unity.

He emphasized the importance of shared ethical values in building an inclusive society grounded in compassion and justice. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq’s call for unity and social cohesion resonated with the initiative’s mission to promote peace and stability through collective efforts. Provost of UMT Lahore,Dr. Syed Asghar Zaidi highlighted the correlation between economic inequality and extremism. “Skill development, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth are key to fostering peace in vulnerable communities”,he stated.

He further said “By addressing these root causes, Pakistan can build a more stable and prosperous future, empowering youth to contribute positively to society and drive national development.

Expert Dr. Surraya Choudhary said “Literature, poetry, live painting, and digital art can be potent tools to counter hate and foster empathy”. She said by harnessing the power of creative platforms, we can empower youth to express their ideas and engage with social issues, ultimately building a more compassionate and inclusive society where diverse voices are heard and valued. As Guest of Honor, Dr. Zaidi commended the pivotal role of youth and institutions in peacebuilding, calling on universities and civil society to establish Peace Societies.