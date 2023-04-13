Peace, security situation improves in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The situation of peace and security had visibly improved in Balochistan due to operations of the law enforcement agencies in the province and fencing of Pakistan-Iran boder.



The security experts say the arrests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch during successful intelligence-based operations were reflective of the fact that the people of Balochistan had completely rejected the activities of miscreants.

The trust of people in the security forces and civil law enforcement institutions was increasing with the passage of time, the experts say adding due to the improvement in situation the army would soon go back to the barracks.



The intelligence-based operations could only succeed when people convey critical information to the intelligence institutions and the arrests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch became possible due to this cooperation.



The state undertook activities to end the criminal activity of miscreants and similarly, the people of Balochistan should also ramp up their efforts against the miscreants.



Political analysts say after the return of army to the barracks, the people of Balochistan have to show unity to foil the designs of the miscreants. The culture and traditions of people of Balochistan could stop these miscreants from raising their heads again, they said.



People were the real owners of Balochistan who would hopefully not allow the foreign-funded miscreants to hijack their narrative.



To meet the aspirations of the people of Balochistan, the federal and provincial governments were trying to provide job opportunities to the youth by undertaking projects in the infrastructure and mining sectors.



Both governments were also making efforts to attract tourists to the beautiful and scenic spots of Balochistan which would in turn generate revenue and create job opportunities for locals.